FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.32. FVCBankcorp reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FVCBankcorp.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.15%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st.

Shares of FVCB stock opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $198.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.38. FVCBankcorp has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $17.64.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FVCBankcorp (FVCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.