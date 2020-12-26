FY2020 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Lowered by DA Davidson

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.38. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $60.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.67 and a 200 day moving average of $50.37. The firm has a market cap of $126.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.94. Citigroup has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11.

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Ruggie Capital Group increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

