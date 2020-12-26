FY2020 EPS Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) – Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.88) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.83). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FENC opened at $7.16 on Friday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.80 million and a PE ratio of -8.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 544.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

