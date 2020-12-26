FY2021 Earnings Forecast for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Issued By DA Davidson

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for First Business Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.95.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FBIZ. ValuEngine upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on First Business Financial Services from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.68. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $155.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $26.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.43 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 369.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 762,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 38,797 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.