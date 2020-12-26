FY2021 EPS Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. Reduced by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a report released on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.70.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.32. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $91.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.18 million.

HMST has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on HomeStreet from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $730.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.38. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 19.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter valued at about $447,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter valued at about $1,732,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 109.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 249.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 190,476 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $595,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,758.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Green purchased 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 24,007 shares of company stock worth $725,791 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

