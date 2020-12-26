FY2021 EPS Estimates for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Cut by Analyst

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – DA Davidson cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of QCR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.50.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on QCRH. BidaskClub raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on QCR from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $39.70 on Thursday. QCR has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average is $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. QCR had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $82.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

In related news, CAO Nick W. Anderson purchased 1,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $60,510.78. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 413 shares in the company, valued at $13,604.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in QCR in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in QCR by 517.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in QCR by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in QCR by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

