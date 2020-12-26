Galantas Gold Co. (GAL.L) (LON:GAL) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.80

Galantas Gold Co. (GAL.L) (LON:GAL) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and traded as low as $15.00. Galantas Gold Co. (GAL.L) shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 18.36. The company has a market capitalization of £5.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.17, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

