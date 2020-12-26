GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised GAMCO Investors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Gabelli reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $19.78 price target on shares of GAMCO Investors in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GBL opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $493.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. GAMCO Investors has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.14.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The closed-end fund reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.25 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 89.28% and a net margin of 23.07%.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd.

In other GAMCO Investors news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 10,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $142,081.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,679.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 41,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $745,259.45. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,244 shares of company stock worth $1,830,823. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Investors in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 52.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 92.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,997 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 13,471 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 337.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.