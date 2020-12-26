Gamida Cell Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.27) Per Share (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Gamida Cell in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.27) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.32). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Gamida Cell from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31. The company has a market cap of $222.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.01. Gamida Cell has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth $8,124,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,900,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,885 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at about $8,732,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 412.8% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,097,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 883,198 shares during the period.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

