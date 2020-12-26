Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) (LON:GAMA) Insider Andrew Jonathan Stone Sells 17,751 Shares

Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) (LON:GAMA) insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 17,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,614 ($21.09), for a total transaction of £286,501.14 ($374,315.57).

Andrew Jonathan Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 20,000 shares of Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,520 ($19.86), for a total transaction of £304,000 ($397,177.95).

On Friday, November 27th, Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 2,500 shares of Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total transaction of £40,500 ($52,913.51).

On Monday, November 30th, Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 26,350 shares of Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total transaction of £426,870 ($557,708.39).

On Monday, October 5th, Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 88,000 shares of Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,656 ($21.64), for a total transaction of £1,457,280 ($1,903,945.65).

Shares of GAMA stock opened at GBX 1,650 ($21.56) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53. Gamma Communications plc has a one year low of GBX 910 ($11.89) and a one year high of GBX 1,805.79 ($23.59). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,588.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,554.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for business in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

