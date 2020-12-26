Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Hits New 52-Week High at $236.84

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $236.84 and last traded at $235.41, with a volume of 5086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $227.01.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.45.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total transaction of $1,068,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,321,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $761,054.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Generac by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Company Profile (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

