GenesisX Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 26th. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $16,435.91 and $18.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,045,302 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.