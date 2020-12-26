Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

GILD has been the subject of several other reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.87.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $56.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 21.5% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 130,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after buying an additional 22,993 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust International LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $421,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

