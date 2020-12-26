Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.28 and last traded at $23.28. Approximately 672 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GJNSY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

