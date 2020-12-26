Global Petroleum Limited (GBP.L) (LON:GBP) Shares Gap Down to $0.83

Global Petroleum Limited (GBP.L) (LON:GBP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.83, but opened at $0.80. Global Petroleum Limited (GBP.L) shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 7,219,820 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.97.

Global Petroleum Limited (GBP.L) Company Profile (LON:GBP)

Global Petroleum Limited explores for oil and gas properties in Africa. The company primarily owns an 85% participating interest in the Namibian project consisting of offshore blocks 1910B and 2010A covering an area of 5,810 square kilometers; and a 78 per cent participating interest in PEL 0094, which comprise Block 2011A covering an area of 5,798 square kilometers located in Walvis Basin, Namibia.

