Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GLOBAL SHIP LEASE is a rapidly growing containership charter owner. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies. “

NYSE:GSL opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $6.50. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.97.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 485,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 24,104 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,228,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after buying an additional 193,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

