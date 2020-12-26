GokuMarket Credit Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.10 Million (GMC)

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One GokuMarket Credit token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000785 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GokuMarket Credit has a total market cap of $575,614.66 and $1.10 million worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GokuMarket Credit has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.94 or 0.00518507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000222 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About GokuMarket Credit

GokuMarket Credit (GMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,950,000 tokens. The official website for GokuMarket Credit is www.gokumarket.com . The official message board for GokuMarket Credit is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial

GokuMarket Credit Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GokuMarket Credit directly using US dollars.

