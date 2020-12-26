Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Star Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $6.25) on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.58.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:GSS opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. Golden Star Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $74.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.70 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.