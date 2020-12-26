Golem (GNT) Market Capitalization Tops $66.93 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Golem token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000413 BTC on major exchanges. Golem has a total market cap of $66.93 million and approximately $570,866.00 worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Golem has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Golem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00046980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.14 or 0.00321290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00029731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00016395 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

GNT is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 663,393,731 tokens and its circulating supply is 657,843,731 tokens. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official website is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.