GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EAF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrafTech International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.94. GrafTech International has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $13.12.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.55%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 297,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $2,999,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Private Funds Holdi Brookfield sold 8,407,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $59,359,555.14. Insiders sold 12,099,925 shares of company stock worth $89,726,035 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. FMR LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the first quarter worth $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the first quarter worth $2,881,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 30,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 134,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

