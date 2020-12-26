Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) EVP Sells $4,095,259.65 in Stock

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 8,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.51, for a total value of $4,095,259.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,724,589.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Stephen Rosen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 5,085 shares of Graham stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.11, for a total value of $2,314,234.35.

On Monday, December 7th, Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 4,122 shares of Graham stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.94, for a total value of $1,895,872.68.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 4,160 shares of Graham stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.33, for a total value of $1,873,372.80.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 3,568 shares of Graham stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.10, for a total value of $1,616,660.80.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 4,398 shares of Graham stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.57, for a total value of $2,051,974.86.

NYSE:GHC opened at $524.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $458.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.42. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $267.89 and a twelve month high of $650.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $8.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $716.98 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 7.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graham by 30.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Graham by 25.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Graham by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

