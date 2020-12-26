Graphcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1,320.00 (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 55.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 26th. Graphcoin has a market capitalization of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graphcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00139998 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00007284 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00026095 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004040 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Graphcoin

GRPH is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net . Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

