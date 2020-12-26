Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 4,646 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of S&P Global worth $92,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $989,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.71.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $316.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $334.76 and its 200-day moving average is $343.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

