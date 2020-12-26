Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,770 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.30% of Public Storage worth $114,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in Public Storage by 107.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 43.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 54.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock opened at $228.85 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $240.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Storage from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.22.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

