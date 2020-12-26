Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,269,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 176,811 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $98,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ED. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $70.44 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.62.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.61.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

