Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 597,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,217 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Eaton were worth $60,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

Shares of ETN opened at $118.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.75. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $123.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

