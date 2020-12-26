Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,593 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $76,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHW opened at $733.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $725.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $668.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $758.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total value of $14,933,173.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at $83,978,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,984 shares of company stock worth $35,709,988 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.67.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

