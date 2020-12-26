Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 159,963 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,526,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 159,963 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $72,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 30.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter worth about $114,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 19.4% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 37.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $50.23 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 2,771.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BIP shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

