Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 26,278 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 887,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,278 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $83,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1,463.2% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALL opened at $107.19 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.72.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Several research firms have commented on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.27.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

