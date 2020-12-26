Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,770 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of BlackRock worth $65,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,048,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,986,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,433,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,325 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,012,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,836 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,316,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,305,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,953,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,101,108,000 after purchasing an additional 47,227 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $795.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $655.50.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $707.18 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $721.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $107.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $689.85 and a 200-day moving average of $605.25.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

