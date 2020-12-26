GridCoin Price Tops $0.0124 on Major Exchanges (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last week, GridCoin has traded up 27.1% against the dollar. GridCoin has a market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $3,024.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GridCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

GridCoin Coin Profile

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 441,370,478 coins and its circulating supply is 410,717,446 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

