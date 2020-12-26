Grin One Day Trading Volume Hits $14.90 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, Grin has traded 39.9% lower against the US dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $25.40 million and approximately $14.90 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, TradeOgre, Bisq and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000140 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 61,162,440 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bisq, Coinall, KuCoin, TradeOgre, LBank and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

