GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 829,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.54% of GTY Technology worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GTYH. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 151.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 53,960 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in GTY Technology by 21.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in GTY Technology by 11.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 26,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in GTY Technology by 13.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 15,969 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GTY Technology by 11.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 114,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares during the period. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GTY Technology alerts:

In other news, Director William D. Green acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 378,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,916. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Wert acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,135.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

GTYH stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $282.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.26. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $7.39.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 78.50%.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on GTY Technology in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software as a service company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital services, and integrated payments via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH).

Receive News & Ratings for GTY Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTY Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.