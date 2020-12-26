HackenAI Price Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last week, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HackenAI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. HackenAI has a market cap of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00135922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00021109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.42 or 0.00667204 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00165521 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00354399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00097251 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00060924 BTC.

HackenAI Token Profile

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI

HackenAI Token Trading

