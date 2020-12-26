Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HSC. Argus lowered Harsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harsco presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.80.

HSC opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. Harsco has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.40 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. Harsco’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Harsco by 3.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 55,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Harsco by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

