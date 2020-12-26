Haven Protocol Price Tops $3.14 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.14 or 0.00012625 BTC on popular exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $44.64 million and approximately $551,358.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,904.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $622.56 or 0.02499789 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.61 or 0.00520409 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.75 or 0.01271832 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.28 or 0.00663643 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.91 or 0.00260626 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00022775 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,198,158 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

