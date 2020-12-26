Head to Head Survey: AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) & Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) and AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.5% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of AutoWeb shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.8% of AutoWeb shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dada Nexus and AutoWeb, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dada Nexus 0 1 3 0 2.75 AutoWeb 0 0 4 0 3.00

Dada Nexus currently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.06%. AutoWeb has a consensus price target of $5.13, suggesting a potential upside of 87.04%. Given AutoWeb’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AutoWeb is more favorable than Dada Nexus.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dada Nexus and AutoWeb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dada Nexus $437.76 million 19.03 -$235.82 million ($3.84) -9.76 AutoWeb $113.98 million 0.32 -$15.23 million ($1.13) -2.42

AutoWeb has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dada Nexus. Dada Nexus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AutoWeb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dada Nexus and AutoWeb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dada Nexus N/A N/A N/A AutoWeb -10.53% -49.17% -21.08%

Summary

AutoWeb beats Dada Nexus on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc. operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle. The company's products and services also comprise WebLeads+ that offers various coupon options, which display marketing messages to consumers visiting the dealer's Website; and Payment Pro, a dealer Website conversion tool that offers consumers real-time online monthly payment information, as well as sells fixed placement advertising across its Website to automotive advertisers. It owns and operates automotive Websites that offers consumers with the information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions; direct marketing platform that enables manufacturers to selectively target in-market consumers during the often-extended vehicle shopping process; and click traffic referral program, a pay-per-click advertising program that offer targeted offers to consumers based on make, model, and geographic location. The company was formerly known as Autobytel Inc. and changed its name to AutoWeb, Inc. in October 2017. AutoWeb, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

