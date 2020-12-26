Head-To-Head Survey: BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) and Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) and Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and Imperial Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust 97.08% 4,621.29% 2,138.02% Imperial Oil -1.70% -0.78% -0.45%

2.6% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Imperial Oil shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imperial Oil has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and Imperial Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Imperial Oil 2 6 0 0 1.75

Imperial Oil has a consensus price target of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 29.65%. Given Imperial Oil’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Imperial Oil is more favorable than BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and Imperial Oil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust $48.97 million 1.24 $47.92 million N/A N/A Imperial Oil $25.73 billion 0.54 $1.66 billion $1.66 11.50

Imperial Oil has higher revenue and earnings than BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves were 4.465 million barrels of oil and condensate of which 4.394 million barrels are proved developed reserves; and 0.070 million barrels are proved undeveloped reserves. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust was founded in 1989 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, as well as blending, distribution, and marketing of refined products. It also transports crude oil to refineries by contracted pipelines, common carrier pipelines, and rail; maintains a distribution system to move petroleum products to market by pipeline, tanker, rail, and road transport; and owns and operates fuel terminals, natural gas liquids, and products pipelines in Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario. In addition, this segment markets and supplies petroleum products to motoring public through approximately 2,300 Esso and Mobil-branded sites. Further, it sells petroleum products, including fuel, asphalt, and lubricants for industrial and transportation customers, independent marketers, and resellers, as well as other refiners serving the agriculture, residential heating, and commercial markets through branded fuel and lubricant resellers. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets various petrochemicals and polyethylene, such as benzene, aromatic, and aliphatic solvents; plasticizer intermediates; and polyethylene resins. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Imperial Oil Limited is a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corporation.

