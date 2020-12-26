Head to Head Survey: Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) and Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD)

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) and Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Innodata and Park City Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innodata -1.14% -2.57% -1.29% Park City Group 7.95% 3.74% 3.00%

13.0% of Innodata shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.3% of Park City Group shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Innodata shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of Park City Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Innodata and Park City Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innodata $55.86 million 2.52 -$1.60 million N/A N/A Park City Group $20.04 million 4.88 $1.59 million N/A N/A

Park City Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Innodata.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Innodata and Park City Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innodata 0 0 0 0 N/A Park City Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

Innodata has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park City Group has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Park City Group beats Innodata on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc. operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation. This segment also provides services for clients in the information industry that relate to content operations and product development. The Synodex segment offers an intelligent data platform that transforms medical records into useable digital data with its proprietary data models or client data models. The Agility segment provides an intelligent data platform that provides marketing communications and public relations professionals to target and distribute content to journalists and social media influencers; and to monitor and analyze global news channels, such as print, web, radio, and TV, as well as and social media channels. It serves banking, insurance, financial services, technology, digital retailing, and information/media sectors through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. The company was formerly known as Innodata Isogen, Inc. and changed its name to Innodata Inc. in June 2012. Innodata Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc., a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers. It also provides ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Ordering and Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, and ActionManager supply chain solutions to manage inventory, product mix, and labor. In addition, the company offers business-consulting services to suppliers and retailers in the grocery, convenience store, and specialty retail industries, as well as professional consulting services. It primarily serves multi-store retail chains, wholesalers and distributors, and their suppliers. The company is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

