Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Health Catalyst worth $8,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 90.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 322.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 668.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $391,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,785.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $82,238.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,326 shares of company stock valued at $7,194,576. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Shares of HCAT opened at $44.89 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $45.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

