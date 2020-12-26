Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Healthcare Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Healthcare Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:HR opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average is $29.62. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $125.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.04 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.