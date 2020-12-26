Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $601.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) will announce sales of $601.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $570.92 million and the highest is $630.86 million. Healthpeak Properties reported sales of $531.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year sales of $2.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.33 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

Shares of PEAK traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.76. The stock had a trading volume of 497,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,399. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.12.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 56,370 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 74,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,720,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,166 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 65,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the period.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

