Hegic (HEGIC) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.92 Million

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last week, Hegic has traded 38.2% lower against the US dollar. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $34.27 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hegic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000421 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00130379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00020279 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00208578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00641924 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00337807 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00058751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00092479 BTC.

Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 315,570,899 tokens. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co

Hegic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

