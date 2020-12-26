HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €63.12 ($74.25).

HEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

HEI stock traded up €0.50 ($0.59) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €61.78 ($72.68). The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion and a PE ratio of -5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €58.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of €53.33. HeidelbergCement AG has a fifty-two week low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a fifty-two week high of €66.44 ($78.16).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

