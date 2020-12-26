HemaCare (OTCMKTS:HEMA) Trading ∞ Higher

HemaCare Co. (OTCMKTS:HEMA)’s stock price shot up ∞ during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $25.31. 5,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 39,950 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31.

HemaCare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HEMA)

HemaCare Corporation provides human-derived primary blood cells and tissues for biomedical research, and supporting cell therapy clinical trials and commercialization with apheresis collections in the United States. The company specializes in the customized collection, isolation, and testing of primary human blood cells and other biological products for research protocols and cellular therapy.

