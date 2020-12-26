Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L) (LON:HFEL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $316.26

Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L) (LON:HFEL) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $316.26 and traded as low as $314.00. Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L) shares last traded at $315.00, with a volume of 169,793 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £445.71 million and a PE ratio of 90.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 316.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 312.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 657.14%.

In other news, insider Timothy Clissold acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £300 ($391.95).

About Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL.L) (LON:HFEL)

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

