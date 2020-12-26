Henderson High Income Trust (HHI.L) (LON:HHI) Trading Up 2.1%

Henderson High Income Trust (HHI.L) (LON:HHI) was up 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 156.55 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 148 ($1.93). Approximately 202,683 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 190,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($1.89).

The firm has a market capitalization of £190.32 million and a P/E ratio of 59.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 142.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 137.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a GBX 2.48 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Henderson High Income Trust (HHI.L)’s payout ratio is 4.00%.

In related news, insider Jeremy Rigg purchased 10,000 shares of Henderson High Income Trust (HHI.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £14,600 ($19,074.99).

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks.

