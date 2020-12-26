Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

HT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

In other news, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,175.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 514,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,471.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 34,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

HT stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.80). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.