Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hino Motors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HINOY opened at $100.60 on Thursday. Hino Motors has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $103.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as automotive and industrial diesel engines, vehicle parts, and others. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan.

