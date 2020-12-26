HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) Shares Gap Down to $9.41

HireQuest, Inc. (NYSE:HQI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.41, but opened at $8.73. HireQuest shares last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34.

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

In other HireQuest news, Director Lawrence F. Hagenbuch purchased 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $58,633.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,971 shares in the company, valued at $557,884.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HireQuest stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in HireQuest, Inc. (NYSE:HQI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned 0.22% of HireQuest as of its most recent SEC filing.

HireQuest, Inc engages in providing temporary staffing services. It also provides on-demand labor solutions in the light industrial and blue-collar segments of the staffing industry. The firm trades under HireQuest Direct and HireQuest brands.The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, SC.

